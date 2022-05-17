Ronaldsway: App-based airport parking delayed amid concerns
The introduction of app-based parking payments at the Isle of Man's Ronaldsway airport has been put on hold after concerns were raised.
A system where fees are paid via the RingGo app was due to start on Tuesday and replace free parking.
Infrastructure minister Tim Crookall said a delay until Friday would allow "more time to explain" the change.
It comes after some drivers and MHKs raised concerns about hidden charges and reviews of the RingGo system.
Under the planned change, car park users will be able to use smartphones to pay for spaces in advance rather than using cash on arrival, with alternative payment options also available.
Mr Crookall told Tynwald he asked for the delay after receiving "lots of emails and comments from people" about the scheme, which is due to be trialled for six months.
Though parking rates remain unchanged, a "small percentage" of the fees paid by customers will go to RingGo, he confirmed.
Jason Moorhouse MHK said there "seems to be a lot of challenges" with an app that had "poor reviews online", which was echoed by Stu Peters MHK.
The airport's car park has been free since January 2021 when the site was converted into a coronavirus vaccine hub.
Cash-activated barriers were moved upwards during this time and subsequently broke, meaning the Department of Infrastructure could not enforce charges when the hub later closed.
The app cost about £4,150 to implement, which was cheaper than the £250,000 needed to replace the faulty barriers, Mr Crookall added.
