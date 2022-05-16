MHK calls for minister to resign after whistleblower tribunal
A former health minister should resign from the Council of Ministers after a tribunal ruled that a whistleblower was unfairly dismissed, an MHK has said.
The hearing ruled that the island's most senior medic was unfairly sacked and found David Ashford was "over reliant" on his chief executive.
Chris Thomas said Mr Ashford had let himself be "misled again and again" during the coronavirus pandemic.
The now treasury minister said he was "adamant" he had acted appropriately.
The employment tribunal found medical director Rosalind Ranson had been unfairly dismissed after raising concerns expert Covid advice was not reaching senior politicians during the pandemic.
This was due to Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) chief executive Kathryn Magson's "determination to apply a rigid command structure", the tribunal said.
As a result, Mr Ashford was "over-reliant on Ms Magson for his information" and as a consequence "may have been misinformed", the panel added.
'Difficult reading'
Mr Thomas said by not resigning focus would be on Mr Ashford, rather than "fixing healthcare" and addressing the issues highlighted in the tribunal's findings.
"Being the senior minister is about listening and leading in line with professional and social consensus, not unquestioningly empowering and following top civil servants," he said.
"Getting misled is different from getting misled again and again."
Mr Ashford said he acknowledged the tribunal's finding made "difficult reading for Isle of Man Government as an organisation", adding a culture where staff "feel free to challenge without fear" was needed.
But the former DHSC minister said he was "absolutely adamant" he had acted appropriately and complied with government rules, including limits around ministerial involvement in staffing matters.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan previously said the tribunal had raised "concerning questions", and is due to give a statement to Tynwald on the issue on Tuesday.
