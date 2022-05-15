Manx public concerned over climate change impact, survey finds
- Published
More than half of Manx people who were surveyed believe that climate change is "already having an impact on the Isle of Man".
About 1,300 people responded to a government poll on issues like energy use and what steps should be taken to cut carbon emissions.
The Isle of Man government has committed to reaching zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Daphne Caine MHK said the survey would help "remove barriers" to change.
The poll, commissioned by the government and carried out by research firm Island Global Research, showed 97% of respondents believed climate change was real, while about 60% said it was already having an impact on the island.
'Clearer guidance'
Ms Caine, who is on the climate change transformation board, said more than 60% said it would harm future generations, while 75% agreed its effects can be reduced if "everybody does their bit".
"We constantly hear from the two polarised views on climate change" she added, but said this survey had attracted a "much wider sample and age range" than previous studies.
About 44% said they would like "clearer guidance" to help them understand what steps they could take to cut emissions, yet only 18% said they would trust the government to provide accurate information about climate change.
Ms Caine said she was "very aware of the cynicism that the Isle of Man government has not been seen to be leading the way" and said it had now passed laws to make the meeting of carbon emissions targets a legal requirement.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk