MHKs allowed to skip House of Keys prayers after rule change
- Published
Manx politicians will be allowed to miss Christian prayers said at the start of House of Key sittings after MHKs backed a change in rules.
The move won a narrow majority in the island's directly elected chamber, with 13 votes for and 11 against.
Daphne Caine, who is part of the committee which proposed the change, said removing compulsory attendance at prayers was a "compromise position".
However, Joney Fargher said it was a "missed opportunity to modernise".
It means those who do not want to be part of the traditional practice, which has been observed since 1863, will be able to wait outside the chamber.
The recommendation by the House of Keys Management and Members' Standards committee came after MHKs previously ruled out scrapping the prayers, and agreed attendance was a matter of "individual conscience".
'Diverse opinions'
Ms Caine said it had been "hammered home" by some MHKs and the public that people "like the tradition and do not want us to modernise".
"When you have such diverse opinions and beliefs it is hard to come up with a solution that pleases everybody", she added.
Ms Faragher said the "exclusionary and divisive solution" sent a message that "some beliefs are more valued than others".
Other recommendations by the committee were also backed, including the appointment of the Reverend Irene Cowell as the house's new chaplain, and powers to allow those of different or no faith to lead prayers.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk