E-gaming firm reveals Cunningham's Camp headquarters plans
The "largest single private investment" on the Isle of Man will see a holiday camp site become an e-gaming firm's headquarters, developers have said.
Proposals for the former Cunningham's Camp site in Douglas would see new offices, staff accommodation and facilities built for King Gaming (KG).
Its backers have not given a cost for the project, but said it would provide "significant" job opportunities.
KG director John Lee said the new campus would be "a unique development".
Plans for the complex, which would be spread across just over two acres (0.8 hectares), were put together by Manx firms Excel Group and Bell Burton Associates (BBA), along with Dutch designers HofmanDujardin.
It would include a major office block, two separate buildings to house staff, collaborative working areas and landscaped parkland around the site, which has been derelict and unused since the holiday camp closed after World War Two.
Originally opened around the turn of the 20th Century, Cunningham's Camp served as an internment camp in World War One and as a base for Royal Navy training in World War Two, before being sold off in the post-war period.
A spokesman for the developers said the scheme could "create more than 300 jobs" and represented the "largest single private investment in the Isle of Man".
BBA's Brian Butler said many local professionals had collaborated on the design of the "fantastic development", which, if approved, would "provide significant investment".
He added that work would begin "immediately" if the plans are approved.
