Peel man admits drunken attack on girlfriend with shower rail
A man who drunkenly beat his girlfriend with a shower rail has been handed a suspended jail sentence.
Kristopher Goldie, 29, launched a 20-minute attack on the woman after arriving at her home in the early hours.
Douglas Courthouse heard he pushed her into the bath before chasing her and hitting her with the bent metal pole.
Deemster Graeme Cook said Goldie's mental health issues meant it would be "unjust" to send him to prison.
He handed him a 17-month jail term, suspended for two years with a supervision order for the same period.
Goldie, of Poortown in Peel, and the woman had been in and "on-off relationship" for 15 years before the attack, on 26 July 2020.
The pair had argued via text message the previous day and continued to do so in person when he arrived at her house in Peel in the evening as she prepared to go out with friends.
The angry text messages continued and when she returned home Goldie was no longer there and she went to bed.
'Absolutely terrified'
The court heard he later returned to the home drunk and covered in mud and woke her up before going into the bathroom and turning on the shower.
When she followed him he pushed her into the bath and threw bathroom items at her, including a ceramic soap dispenser and toothbrush holder.
The woman tried to call police but Goldie cut the call off and kicked, hit and bit her while she was on the floor in the bedroom.
After chasing her into another bedroom he repeatedly hit her on the legs with the shower rail, shouting that he would not stop until the police arrived.
Officers arrived shortly before 07:00 BST and arrested Goldie, who was unsteady on his feet and slurring.
He later told police he could "not remember any of it" when charged.
After initially claiming it was self defence, he pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage on 25 January, the day he was due to stand trial.
The court heard Goldie was currently undergoing therapy for mental health disorders.
Deemster Cook said the injuries he inflicted were "serious" and his girlfriend "must have been absolutely terrified".
But he said he was prepared to suspend the sentence because of Goldie's mental health issues and rights of his children.
He was also ordered to pay £426 in compensation to the victim to pay for her mobile phone, which was damaged in the attack.
