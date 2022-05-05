Douglas man jailed for indecent assault on sleeping woman
A man who indecently assaulted a woman while she was asleep in her own living room has been jailed for 26 months.
Anthony Cox, 55, had been socialising with the victim and a mutual friend in her garden on 1 June 2020 before she fell asleep on the sofa inside.
Douglas Courthouse heard that the woman awoke to find Cox, of Murray's Road, Douglas, assaulting her.
Deemster Graeme Cook said it was an "appalling" offence that had caused "extreme distress" to the victim.
Cox was also placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years and will be subject to travel notification requirements for the same period.
'Constant hell'
The court heard that Cox, who had not met the victim before, arrived at the woman's house at about 14:30 BST with a mutual friend and the trio spent the rest of the day drinking in the garden because the weather was good.
In the evening, she changed into her pyjamas before falling asleep on the sofa in the living room, after which the mutual friend left.
She woke up to find Cox indecently assaulting her at about 20:30 BST and pushed him off before running into the kitchen and telephoning their mutual friend, who arrived a short time later and removed her attacker from the property.
The assault was reported to police and Cox was later arrested at his home address.
The court heard forensic evidence had linked him to the assault but he continued to deny the allegations until March this year, shortly before he was due to stand trial, when he pleaded guilty to indecent assault.
In a victim impact statement read to the court, the woman said she had been through "constant hell" for almost two years and felt like a prisoner in her own home.
She could no longer bring herself to go into her living room despite it having been completely redecorated since the assault, she added.
Deemster Cook said Cox's actions had caused "severe psychological harm" to the victim which was "made worse" by the fact that his guilty plea had come "late in the day".
The assault had happened "in her own home where she should feel completely safe", he added.
