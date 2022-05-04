Deemster tells Ramsey heroin dealer to get head straight in jail
A man who was caught with heroin worth about £51,000 after a police chase has been told by a deemster to use his time in jail to get his "head straight".
Douglas Courthouse heard Michael Nelson sped through junctions and caused cars to swerve as he fled on 14 January.
The 49-year-old, of Waterloo Road in Ramsey, was also seen throwing the drugs away after he abandoned the car.
Jailing him for nine years, Deemster Bernard Richmond asked him: "Are you going to waste the rest of your life?"
He said it was "just luck" that nobody was hurt as a result of Nelson's driving.
The court heard Nelson was in a BMW Mini in a Ramsey car park in the town and talking to another man when police approached the vehicle.
'Serious sentencing regime'
He revved the engine before driving off at speed, followed by an unmarked police car, which had turned on its lights and sirens.
After abandoning the car on Ballure Road in Maughold, he was then seen throwing something on to the ground after getting out.
When arrested, he claimed he did not know the car following him was a police car.
A subsequent search of the area found four orange nappy bags containing heroin, with a fifth package retrieved from the car park.
Drug paraphernalia, a sim card, a tick list and more nappy bags were later found at his home.
Nelson's defence advocate said he had been a heroin addict for 30 years and was selling drugs after getting into debt.
He pleaded guilty to possession of heroin with intent to supply, dangerous driving and failing to provide a sample to police.
Sentencing him and banning him from driving for 10 years, Deemster Richmond said heroin was a dangerous drug and the island had "one of the most serious sentencing regimes in Europe" for a reason.
