Views sought on plan to 'plug gaps' in Isle of Man autism services
There are "significant gaps" in some services for those with autism on the Isle of Man, an MHK has said.
A Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) consultation has opened to identify areas in need of improvement to help shape a new autism strategy.
DHSC member Joney Faragher said respite capacity and diagnosis waiting times had already been highlighted as issues.
Charity Autism in Mann said the survey could lead to a "better understanding" of what those with the condition need.
The group said each person and family was unique and had "their own issues and experiences", and giving those living with autism the chance to have their say was a "positive move".
'Different needs'
Ms Faragher said the government was "not quite getting it right" at present, with some families reporting they were waiting an "unreasonable amount of time" to get a diagnosis.
The consultation would "build a picture of what matters to this community" to help "plug these gaps", she added.
The results would feed into a new strategy aimed at improving pathways to a diagnosis, and access to services like occupational health, medical care, respite, education, sport and leisure.
Autism includes a range of conditions, which include difficulty with social interaction and communication, meaning "what supports one might not support the other" and the strategy would need to be "person led and person focused", Ms Faragher said.
Although autism had tended to be seen as "something that is outside the norm" statistics showed "it actually is not", she said.
"It is normal in our society and we just have not managed yet to adapt to that," she added.
The consultation, which is available online, is open until 10 June.
