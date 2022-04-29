Parents warned of possible lesson disruption due to industrial action
Warning parents that their children may be sent home at short notice due to teachers' industrial action is the "right thing to do", the Isle of Man's education minister said.
About 400 teachers are taking action short of striking, including refusing to cover for absent colleagues.
In a letter to parents, Ballakermeen High School said the action would have a "significant impact" on the school.
Minister Julie Edge said head teachers would need to manage staffing levels.
Several year groups at four of the island's secondary schools have already asked pupils to learn from home earlier this year as a result of staff shortages caused by Covid and other winter illnesses.
'Limited notice'
In a letter, Ballakaermeen head teacher Adrienne Burnett said the "overwhelming majority" of teachers at the school were members of the National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers, and as a result of the industrial action would "not be providing lesson cover".
She said steps would, when possible, be taken to supervise children in a central location when there were staff absences, but if that became "unmanageable", students may have to be sent home "in some circumstances with limited notice".
As part of ongoing negotiations over pay, workload and conditions, the Department of Education, Sport and Culture said it would employ 20 cover supervisors to help alleviate issues with cover in schools as part of a revised deal offered to teachers this month.
Ms Edge said while she could not comment on the talks, creating the additional posts was "certainly a start" towards helping schools maintain lesson cover.
"To go forward the challenge will be making sure that we get those in place and actually through the system to make sure that they can be in schools supporting," she added.
