Knottfield: Joseph Marshall jailed for six years for sexually abusing boys
- Published
A former manager of an Isle of Man children's home who sexually abused boys has been jailed for six years.
Joseph Marshall, now 85, was convicted of abusing two boys aged under 16 at Knottfield in Douglas between 1974 and 1982.
Deemster Bernard Richmond QC said Marshall had "violated" his position of trust "deliberately, consistently and remorselessly".
The boys had been "amongst the most vulnerable" people in society, he said.
Douglas Courthouse previously heard Marshall sexually assaulted his victims during baths and in his locked office.
After his trial in December, he was found guilty of three indecent assaults and two counts of gross indecency against two boys.
