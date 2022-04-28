Isle of Man Prison policies changed after inmate death, inquest hears
Changes to cell checks and staff training at the Isle of Man Prison have been made following the death of an inmate, an inquest has heard.
Former governor Bob McColm said some items were banned at the jail "immediately" after 29-year-old Kaan Douglas' death on 31 March 2020.
Prisoner escort forms received on arrival were now also sent to all staff and managers, he added.
The court previously heard Mr Douglas' risk of self harm was not flagged up.
Mr McColm said that failing was "serious" and the Jurby facility had since taken steps to prevent prisoners access to certain items when first entering custody as the "first 24 hours are the most vulnerable".
Deemster Bernard Richmond QC said it was "clear" that this should have been done when Mr Douglas entered the jail.
Prison review
The court heard that on 30 March the 29-year-old was taken to an introductory cell after entering prison custody.
Prison staff said they had made checks through the hatch of his cell at 30-minute intervals throughout the night and saw Mr Douglas in his bed each time.
However, medics said he was estimated to have died as a result of asphyxia up to nine hours before his body was discovered in his cell at about 08:00 BST.
Deemster Bernard Richmond QC asked why the prison's self-harm risk flagging policy, known as a folder five, had not been not enacted.
Mr McColm said its implementation was based on a mixture of the inmate's risk and demeanour, adding too much weight had been given to Mr Douglas's behaviour, which the court previously heard was calm after he was processed.
He said mandatory training in raising the risk of self-harm, changes to observation checks, and increased access for new inmates to phones to contact relatives and the Samaritans had been brought in.
The inquest at Douglas Courthouse continues.
