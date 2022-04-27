Manx drivers to face tougher approach to parking fines
Manx motorists who park on pavements can expect a tougher approach to the issuing of fines, the infrastructure minister has said.
Tim Crookall said although there had been no change to the rules, advisory notices were no longer being issued first.
Mr Crookall said police would no longer "be nice" to motorists who offend.
It followed concerns raised by Jason Moorhouse MHK that fines had been handed out inconsistently.
He said recent enforcement "seems to have just been taking place in suburban areas".
In a social media post, Isle of Man Constabulary said although cars parked on pavements was "not a new issue", the force's previous approach of issuing advisory notices had so far "not helped" alleviate the problem.
As a result, a more consistent approach would be applied, police said.
Mr Crookall told Tynwald: "I think for years probably the police have gone out of their way to try and be nice to motorists and left them alone.
"We have to abide by the law, and if people are seen to be parking in dangerous positions or on the pavement blocking it for pedestrians, then the police or the traffic controllers will act accordingly."
He said his department supported the police in addressing parking misdemeanours to improve safety, particularly for vulnerable or disabled pedestrians.
