Issues with medical record access, Isle of Man inquest hears
Doctors who cared for a man with mental health issues who later died at Isle of Man Prison could not access all his medical records, a inquest has heard.
Medics said 29-year-old Kaan Douglas was upset and had asked for medication while in police custody prior to his death on 30 March 2020.
Dr David Hedley said while Mr Douglas was given a prescription, his GP records could not be accessed.
Deemster Bernard Richmond QC said this could have been "vitally important".
The court previously heard that Mr Douglas had been arrested on 28 March, after shouting for his medication at Palatine Health Centre in Braddan.
Custody Sergeant Anthony Lawler said he was "very distressed" and said he would harm himself after being detained at Police Headquarters in Douglas.
Police had chosen to detain Mr Douglas for his own welfare, however that information was not included in the custody log, he added.
GP records
Forensic medical examiner at the police station, Dr Ashif Rashid, said Mr Douglas had told him he had self-medicated using a "cocktail" of illegal drugs over the past nine months, and "did not trust the mental health professionals".
Dr Rashid said he prescribed him medication, but added he did not have access to his GP or mental health service records.
Dr Hedley, who issued another prescription for Mr Douglas the next day, said gaining access to the GP data was "a nightmare" as it was held on a separate computer system.
Specialist nurse Dawn Baldwin said the mental health service had records or Mr Douglas which outlined the risk of self-harm, confirmed he had missed appointments made to see the island's mental health crisis team, and had been prescribed antidepressants.
The inquest heard Mr Douglas later appeared in court on 30 March charged with provoking behaviour, but the case was adjourned for a social enquiry report to be compiled.
Bail was refused due to concerns about his welfare and the risk of further offending and he was remanded to the prison.
Dock officer Andre Veilands said he was "fine" when brought into the dock but "his attitude changed" when he was taken into custody and he punched the walls while being led away.
Mr Veilands said Mr Douglas later told officers he was going to harm himself, but he was "satisfied risks had been communicated and he would be looked after".
The inquest at Douglas Courthouse continues.
