Isle of Man homes development rejected amid raft of concerns
Proposals to build 138 houses on a site in the north of the Isle of Man have been thrown out by planners.
Developers Dandara had applied to build the homes on fields at Lower Milntown in Lezayre.
The parish's local authority along with neighbouring Ramsey Town Commissioners had both objected to the plans.
Planners rejected the application amid concerns about road safety, harm to wildlife and a change in housing needs in the area.
While the site is currently classed agricultural land, the two fields earmarked for the houses are proposed for residential development under the Isle of Man Development Plan 1982.
The plans included bungalows, terraced and semi-detached homes, as well as public open space, on land off Lezayre Road.
The proposed development had been scaled down from an initial application for 181 properties.
As well as the main concerns, the committee also highlighted changes in the population outlined in the recent census and a drop in the number of new homes needed in the north and west of the island by 2026.
Dandara has 21 days to lodge an appeal.
