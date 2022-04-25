Inquest resumes into death of inmate at Isle of Man prison
- Published
An inquest into the death of an inmate at Isle of Man Prison has resumed at Douglas Courthouse.
Kaan Douglas, 29, was found dead in his cell on 31 March 2020.
He had been remanded to the facility in Jurby the previous day on charges of provoking behaviour and attempting to cause criminal damage.
Deemster Bernard Richmond QC said he was a "bright and talented young man" who had a history of mental health issues.
In his opening remarks Deemster Richmond said Mr Douglas, who was diagnosed with Asperger's as a child, had built a successful career running his own business as a tree surgeon.
However, he had to be prescribed medication for depression as he got older and had been banned from driving in March 2019, which affected his ability to do his job.
Deemster Richmond told the court he had taken the unexpected death of his young daughter in June of the same year "very badly", leading to a downturn in his mental health.
Medication
His sister Danika Douglas told the court he had then made multiple attempts to take his own life, which she said the authorities he had contact with thought "was a cry for help, but it was not".
After shouting at staff at the Palatine Health Centre, in Braddan, to give him his medication on 28 March 2020, he was arrested and taken to Police Headquarters in Douglas.
Sergeant Gary Williams told the court he had been kept in custody to ensure he was safe and got the medication he needed until he appeared in court two days later.
His mother Deana Douglas, who also gave evidence, said he had been due to receive a prescription for anti-depressants, but had two cancelled appointments with GPs in the week before his arrest, so had run out.
She said her son had called her from the prison to say he was going to kill himself but she had not mentioned it to the prison authorities because she "thought that they were looking after him".
"I thought they were sorting his medication out," she added.
The inquest continues.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk