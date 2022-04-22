Knifeman who injured PC and girlfriend in Ramsey jailed
A man who wounded a police officer with a knife and almost severed his girlfriend's finger as she tried to help the PC has been jailed.
Stephen Binding injured PC Sean Kelly when he confronted him at the woman's home in Ramsey in September 2021.
Jailing the 31-year-old for six years five months, Deemster Graeme Cook said the case was like "a horror story".
Speaking afterwards, Isle of Man Police Chief Constable Gary Roberts said the PC's actions had "prevented a tragedy".
The court heard Binding, of Princes Avenue in Douglas, had been at his girlfriend's home on Seamount Road on the afternoon of 12 September, but she asked him to go after he questioned her about a previous relationship.
The hearing was told he put a craft knife in his pocket before leaving and later in the day, doorbell footage at the Windsor Road home of the father of her ex-partner showed him carving marks into the front door.
Binding arrived back at his girlfriend's house and was asked to go to the shop, but before he returned, police officers attended the address.
'Seriously aggravated'
PC Kelly waited at the property and challenged Binding on his return.
The court heard Binding took the knife out of his pocket and ran up the stairs to the bedroom, punching the officer in the eye as he went.
PC Kelly then kicked the door of the room down and as he grappled with Binding, he received multiple cuts to his hands.
Binding's girlfriend also received serious injuries to her hands when she tried to intervene, while Binding also injured his own neck.
He later told police he had only intended to hurt himself.
Binding pleaded guilty to wounding with intent, unlawful wounding and criminal damage and to two counts of theft and one each of dangerous driving, drink-driving and driving without a licence or insurance, which related to two earlier incidents, and was handed an extended licence period of four years after release and disqualified from driving for six years.
Sentencing him, Deemster Cook said his offences had been "seriously aggravated" by the attack being on a police officer.
He added that PC Kelly had been "brave" in his actions.
In a statement, Chief Constable Gary Roberts said he was "tremendously proud" of PC Kelly, adding: "I believe that he prevented a tragedy."
He also praised Binding's girlfriend for "the courage that she showed" in trying to help PC Kelly and in standing up to the man who had abused her.
