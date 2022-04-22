Isle of Man TT: 'Enough' bed spaces for fans despite homestay drop
The Isle of Man has enough bed spaces for TT visitors despite the number of homestay hosts falling by a third, the enterprise minister has said.
About 650 have registered for the scheme so far, compared to about 950 when the races were last held in 2019.
Alex Allinson said he was "not alarmed" by the fall as there were a "range of accommodation options" on the island.
Ferry bookings show about 30,000 visitors are due to arrive for the event which starts on 28 May, he said.
"That compares well with 2019, but what we are not quite sure about is the numbers of those who are flying over," Dr Allinson added.
His department has made a final call to those willing to open up their homes for the fortnight of the races to register for homestay before the deadline on 29 April.
Bed spaces
Registering with the scheme, which is run by private firm MiQuando on behalf of the government, is legal requirement for anyone offering their home to visiting TT fans.
When the last races were held, prior to the coronavirus pandemic, it provided about 4,000 bed spaces when more than 46,000 people travelled to the island.
Dr Allinson said there were currently 1,000 fewer spaces available through homestay, but added the "world has changed in the last two years" and the scheme could not "start off where we left in 2019".
Covid had led to "nervousness" among some hosts about opening up properties, and led others to remain on the island rather than freeing up their homes while on a holiday, he continued.
Homestay was "only one part of the overall accommodation package" and there was still capacity in other areas including hotels and campsites, he added.
