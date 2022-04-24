Protection of Isle of Man coastline important to birds considered
A remote stretch of coastline along the west of the Isle of Man could be protected due to its importance for breeding birds, an MHK has said.
The Department of Environment Food and Agriculture (DEFA) is considering making Peel Hill and the Patrick coast an Area of Special Scientific Interest.
DEFA member Michelle Haywood said the area was an "important" home for black guillemots on the island.
Designated areas are protected from actions that may impact their status.
There are 23 places given this protection across the island, including meadows, woodland, coastlines and wetlands.
Once the status is given, the landowners must consult the environment department before making any changes that could threaten the area's character.
The sites are chosen by the department based on their importance to local wildlife, plants or geological interest, following assessments by conservationists.
Dr Haywood said Peel Hill and Patrick coast had been chosen because they were the "edge of the range" of black guillemots on the island.
Other areas were also on the list for consideration including Douglas Head and several wildflower meadows, she said.
However, she said here were "limited" resources to assess these sites and the process could "take quite some time", given the need to observe seasonal changes in plant life or the arrival of migratory species.
While there is currently no target number for the designations, Dr Haywood said she would "love to see a national network" outlining where each site is on the island created.
"It is about conserving them, and making sure that those features are still there for future generations," she added.
