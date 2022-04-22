Andreas man admits killing mother but denies murder
A man has admitted unlawfully killing his mother at their family home on the Isle of Man.
James Price pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Jacquelyn Price in Andreas on 17 January 2021.
The 23-year-old pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mrs Price and the attempted murder of his father, David Price.
Prosecutors said they intended to offer no evidence in respect of those charges at sentencing.
The court previously heard police were called to the Price family's home in Croft Park, at about 02:00 GMT following a report of an assault.
Price will next appear at Douglas Courthouse on 20 May.
