TT: More door staff needed for race festival tourism influx
Pubs and clubs are being encouraged to recruit more door staff ahead of the summer influx of TT visitors.
Thousands of holidaymakers are expected to visit the island when the TT returns for the first time since 2019 between 28 May and 11 June.
Enterprise Minister Alex Allinson said security staff played a vital role in maintaining the safety of revellers.
It was "imperative that we train people to a high standard", he added.
All door staff must be registered with the constabulary's central alcohol unit every three years before starting work.
To be added to the register applicants must have completed a security staff training course approved by the Department of Home Affairs and have provided character references outlining their suitability for the role.
Hospitality businesses are now being asked to check the registration status of their staff with police and discuss any training that may be needed for current employees or new recruits.
'Protect customers'
Dr Allinson said the return of TT visitors would "put additional pressure on recruitment as more staff are required to manage the increased footfall".
"We are now working to ensure additional training can be offered to anyone wishing to register as door security staff to help alleviate the pressures during such a busy period," he added.
That has been echoed by the Isle of Man Licensing Forum, which includes representatives from the industry, the government and the police.
Forum member Martin Brunnschweiler, who owns Bushy's Brewery, said there was always a need for more staff during the TT.
"It's important that our staff are fully trained to not only protect customers but also to give the staff peace of mind that they are ready for any situation," he added.
