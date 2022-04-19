Mountain Road tram crossing controls upgraded ahead of TT races
- Published
A tram crossing on the Isle of Man's TT course has been overhauled as part of major works ahead of the races.
The tracks run across the A18 Mountain Road at the Bungalow, allowing electric trams to travel to and from the summit of Snaefell.
Road signals in the area have been upgraded to a traffic light controlled level crossing.
The crossing was previously governed by amber warning lights directing vehicles to give way.
A spokesman for the Department of Infrastructure said the upgrades were planned following a recent review.
The changes would "not have safety implications for racing" and the lights would be programmed to accommodate the change to one way traffic on the road during the period, he added.
The road reopened last week after being closed for several weeks for the reconstruction of parts of the carriageway, surface repairs, line painting and the installation of TT signage.
