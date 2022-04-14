Covid: Visitor ban extended as six more deaths are recorded
A ban on visiting at hospitals on the Isle of Man has been extended for two weeks due to the ongoing risk of Covid, Manx Care has said.
It comes as six more deaths were recorded in the latest public health surveillance report as part of a review of death certificates.
The ban was first introduced on 30 March due to staff absences and the ongoing risk of transmission.
Manx Care said the virus was "a threat" despite falling infection rates.
Areas covered by the visiting ban are Ramsey and District Cottage Hospital, Noble's Hospital and Manannan Court, although visits can be arranged with prior agreement in exceptional circumstances.
The latest surveillance report, which took a snapshot of patients on Tuesday, showed 16 people with the virus were being treated in Noble's Hospital.
That figure is down from a record number of 29 recorded last week.
The latest deaths, which were all recorded in April, meant 93 people on the island have now died with the virus since the pandemic began.
