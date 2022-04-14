Ramsey man who imported £200 of heroin from the UK has jail term cut
A Ramsey man convicted of smuggling heroin into the Isle of Man has had his prison sentence cut by five months.
Alan Ware, 44, was jailed for two-and-a-half-year in December for importing about £200 of the drug from Liverpool on the ferry on 8 August 2021.
However, an appeal court said Deemster Graeme Cook's sentence was "excessive".
Appeal judge Jeremy Storey QC and Deemster Alastair Montgomerie ruled he had not been given enough credit for his personal mitigation.
Deemster Cook had failed to give Ware a sufficient reduction in his sentence for his guilty plea, his addiction, his full-time employment and lack of any previous convictions, they said.
As a result, he was handed a new sentence of two years and one month.
