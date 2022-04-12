Isle of Man drug dealer with £51k in shoebox under bed jailed
A drug dealer found with more than £51,000 of cash in a shoebox under his bed has been jailed for more than five years.
Searches of Mark Glassey's home and carpet business also found more than £32,000 of amphetamine paste and cocaine worth almost £900.
Evidence from the 48-year-old's phone showed he had been selling the drugs.
He initially claimed they were for his personal use.
Douglas Courthouse heard police searched Glassey's home in Drury Terrace, Douglas, and Discount Carpets in the Spring Valley Industrial Estate on 24 June.
Officers found the drugs and he was arrested.
'Funding own habit'
A further search uncovered the shoebox containing the money in heat-sealed packages, which the prosecution said was a common practice by organised crime gangs.
More cash was recovered from a locked safe and drawers in the bedroom, taking the total amount found to more than £58,000.
When challenged about voice notes on his phone relating to the sale of drugs and the collection of cash, Glassey gave a "no comment" interview and was later charged.
He pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to supply, possession of amphetamine with intent to supply, and possession of criminal property at an earlier hearing.
He was cleared of two further counts of possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply and possession a Class C drug with intent to supply, after the prosecution offered no evidence.
Glassey's advocate said he had been "effectively dealing to fund his own habit" and was "ashamed of his actions" and the upset he had caused his family.
Deemster Graeme Cook said the dealing must have been going on for some time given the amount of drug money in his possession.
He was jailed for five years and three months.
