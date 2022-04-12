Manx scheme to help long-term sick or disabled to get jobs
- Published
A scheme to encourage firms to help those with disabilities or health conditions on the Isle of Man get employment has been launched.
Under the Manx Reskill Scheme, the government will pay the wages of people who have been on incapacity-related benefits for at least 12-months.
Firms can apply for up to 100% of a new employee's salary for up to six months.
Treasury member Sarah Maltby said it would apply to those who "may find it difficult to re-enter the workplace".
It follows a similar initiative rolled out in October 2020, which saw 163 people return to work.
'Talent and potential'
Under the revised scheme, the Treasury has agreed to pay for up to 50 placements during the next 12 months.
Ms Maltby said: "Those with health conditions and disabilities have skills, talent and potential that are valued by our community and economy."
Applicants would be given support to find "the right role", she added.
A government spokesman said it was aimed at boosting the labour market amid low unemployment, and keeping applicants in jobs once the funding has stopped.
The Treasury has appointed a recruitment agency to help match candidates with employers and support them through the process, and applicants would need to take an occupational health assessment to help identify suitable roles.
Firms will be eligible to apply for funds to cover a new employee's salary for a maximum of 35 hours a week for six months, with payment capped at the Isle of Man Living Wage of £10.87 an hour.
The funding would be reduced in phases during the new starter's employment.
The scheme, which was backed by Tynwald last month, is expected to cost up to £200,000, which will be funded via the Economic Recovery Fund.
