Manx driver seriously injured girlfriend in 70mph crash
A man who lost control of his car and crashed into a wall, seriously injuring his girlfriend, has been handed a 20-month suspended prison sentence.
Lewis Tumelty, 19, crashed on the Isle of Man's A6 Kewaigue Road on 12 December 2020, a year after passing his driving test.
Douglas Courthouse heard he had been travelling at about 70mph (112km/h).
Deemster Graeme Cook said the consequences had been "absolutely devastating" for his former girlfriend.
The court heard Tumelty, of St John's, had earlier that day removed his R plates, which restrict a vehicle to a maximum speed of 50mph (80km/h).
He was driving a black automatic Vauxhall Corsa in the direction of Douglas Quay at about 20:00 GMT when the crash happened in a 40mph (64km/h) zone.
While the roads were damp, it was not raining at the time.
'Lack of experience'
Witnesses described Tumelty's car skidding out of control before mounting a kerb and crashing into the wall of a building.
His then girlfriend, who was in the passenger seat, suffered spinal fractures and abdominal injuries and had to be transferred to a hospital in Liverpool for treatment.
Tumelty admitted causing serious bodily harm by dangerous driving at an earlier hearing and was sentenced at Douglas Courthouse on 1 April.
Passing sentence, Deemster Cook said his "lack of driving experience, at least in an automatic car" had contributed to the crash.
Tumelty was handed a three-year driving ban and will have to take an extended driving test before he is allowed to get back behind the wheel.
He was also ordered to pay £500 in costs.
