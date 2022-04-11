Council to vote on plans to revive Douglas carnival with new route
A carnival which previously attracted thousands to the Isle of Man's capital could return after a three-year hiatus, if Douglas Council backs the move.
Proposals would see £20,000 of the local authority's reserves used to stage the event on 23 July.
It was scrapped in 2019 due to the regeneration of Douglas Promenade and concerns that it did not benefit local traders.
Council officers have now proposed a shorter route and format for the event.
If backed at the local authority's meeting on Wednesday, the carnival could see floats run along Loch Promenade from the Bottleneck Car Park to one of the two oval roundabouts, before returning along the seafront.
Some of the details, including the final parade route and limits on the size of the floats taking part, are yet to be agreed after concerns were raised by the council executive committee about available space on the promenade.
A council spokesman said the committee had agreed that holding the carnival in a new format would be a "worthwhile community event", despite a 2019 report concluding it had little economic benefit.
Councillor Andrew Bentley said the council felt sure the 2022 event would be "another showcase of some of the best the Isle of Man has to offer".
