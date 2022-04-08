Firefighters tackle large gorse blaze at Groudle Glen

The cause of the fire remains unknown

Firefighters have spent five hours tackling a large blaze near a beauty spot in the east of the Isle of Man.

Crews from Douglas, Laxey, Ramsey, Kirk Michael, and Rushen attended the gorse fire on the headland at Groudle Glen shortly before 21:00 BST on Thursday.

They used 5,500 gallons (25,000 litres) of water to extinguish the blaze on the "challenging terrain" of the headland and the beach below.

The Isle of Man Fire Service said the cause was currently unknown.

The glen is home to a miniature railway which runs along the headland.

Crews from five areas attended the blaze

A spokesman for Groudle Glen Railway said its volunteers were "extremely grateful" for the fire service's "swift action" in tackling the blaze.

Confirming there had been no damage to the railway itself, he said the incident was a "timely reminder of the dangers of lighting fires and barbeques in such areas".

The fire spread to just below the railway line
Firefighters spent five hours at the scene of the blaze

