Isle of Man-Lancashire ferries cancelled due to severe gales
- Published
Gales over the Irish Sea have led to the cancellation of ferry crossings between the Isle of Man and Lancashire.
The 19:45 BST sailing of the Ben-my-Chree from Douglas to Heysham and its overnight return have both been scrapped.
Severe gales of up to 60mph (195km/h) are expected to hit the island during the course of the evening.
The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said Thursday's scheduled sailings were expected to go ahead as planned.
