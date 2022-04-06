Covid: Antiviral treatment for vulnerable patients on Isle of Man
Vulnerable people on the Isle of Man who test positive for Covid-19 are being offered treatments to minimise the effects of the virus.
The antiviral medications help reduce the need for hospital treatment.
Those eligible include cancer patients with malignant tumours, people with blood, kidney or liver diseases, those with immune deficiencies and organ transplant recipients.
Suitability for the treatment will be assessed by GPs.
Under the scheme, those who test positive via a lateral flow device must have it confirmed by a PCR test before any treatment can begin.
Health Minister Lawrie Hooper told the House of Keys while most people would be able to have the drugs in tablet form, a "very small number" of patients would have to have the medication administered via intravenous infusion.
The process would take place via the Antiviral Service, which would be located next to the emergency department, he added.
Mr Hooper said although it had been hoped the treatments could have started earlier, the delivery of the drugs to the island had been delayed in February due to supply issues in the UK.
However, he said the medication had now arrived and the Noble's Hospital pharmacy would remain in contact with the UK health department to ensure a reliable supply of the "vital medications" was maintained.
