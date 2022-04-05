Eighteen refugees fleeing war in Ukraine arrive on Isle of Man
Ukrainian refugees who have fled the ongoing war in their home country have arrived on the Isle of Man, the cabinet office minister has said.
Eighteen people with family ties on the island have been granted visas under a UK immigration route, which has been mirrored by Manx authorities.
Kate Lord-Brennan said the arrivals could stay for three years and access healthcare, education and employment.
Plans to offer broader support were still being considered, she added.
Ms Lord-Brennan told the House of Keys a further 21 applications were "in the pipeline" under a pathway to allow sponsors to host named Ukrainian friends and work colleagues who do not have family connections.
UK routes
The government previously announced the creation of a Isle of Man Homes for Ukraine scheme to allow those willing to offer up their homes to come forward.
Ms Lord-Brennan said guidance for hosts was being prepared following advice from the third sector and the island's Ukrainian community.
Jason Moorhouse MHK raised concerns that UK immigration pathways set up for Ukrainian refugees were too slow, and asked if the Manx authorities had any influence on speeding up the process.
While the government was "conscious it is taking a long time", all arrivals via the UK "had to go through those routes", Ms Lord Brennan said.
Talks were being held with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and countries neighbouring Ukraine over how the island could provide help to people with no connections on the island, she said.
However, there were indications that many refugees preferred to join family in other countries or stay close to the region, she added.
