Covid: Symptomatic people urged to avoid Isle of Man health settings
People with Covid symptoms have been urged not to attend health caresettings on the Isle of Man.
The call from Manx Care comes as the legal obligation for positive cases to isolate was lifted on Friday.
Their reminder covers primary health care settings like GP surgeries, dentists, opticians and pharmacies, as well as hospitals.
The lifting of restrictions came after stricter precautions and a ban on visitors were rolled out at some sites.
Last week's staffing absences at Noble's hospital stood at 15%, which is double what would usually be expected at this time of year.
The shortages were predominantly due to staff being sick with Covid or unable to work because their children were at home with the virus.
'Vulnerable patients'
Manx Care chief executive Teresa Cope said while it was a "very difficult balancing act" to continue services while dealing with an uptick in Covid admissions and absences, plans were in place to cope with it.
However, she said the move to an endemic approach by the government was part of the island getting back to "some sort of normality", which the health provider still supported.
The current suspension of visiting extends to Ramsey and District Cottage Hospital, Noble's Hospital and Manannan Court, and followed the reintroduction of social distancing and face mask wearing at all health care sites.
Ms Cope said, despite the relaxation of government's legal restrictions, Manx Care staff were still "working to the UK guidance rules" which includes self-testing and staying away from work if positive.
"For health and care we still need to make sure we're looking after our most vulnerable patients," she added.
Anyone attending a health care setting has also been asked to take a lateral flow test before arriving.
