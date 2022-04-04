Independent inspections of Isle of Man health services to start
- Published
Health services on the Isle of Man are set to face regular independent inspections, the Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed.
Inspections by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) will focus on adult social care services, dentists and GPs and acute hospital services.
The first phase of the inspections is due to start this month.
Health Minister Lawrie Hooper said the inspections would "protect the public from harm" and promote "improvement".
The move follows two pilot inspections and feedback from staff and service providers.
'Transformative change'
However, the services will not be rated by the CQC and the body will not be taking any enforcement action.
Those functions will continue to be carried out internally by the DHSC's Quality, Safety and Engagement team, a spokeswoman confirmed.
Mr Hooper said the on-site independent inspections were a "fundamental part of any modern health and care system", and would include input from staff and people using the services.
"They serve to protect the public from harm, provide confidence in the quality of services, promote good practice and education and support a culture of continuous improvement," he said.
"I hope that this will continue to be a really collaborative effort between all organisations in the health and social care system on the island, to help drive the transformative change that is needed."
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk