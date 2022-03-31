Covid: Second dedicated hospital ward opens as admissions reach 20
- Published
A second ward has been opened up for Covid patients at Noble's Hospital due to a rise in admissions with the virus.
Manx Care has also implemented a ban on visitors at its hospital sites due to the "current level of community spread" of coronavirus, and staff shortages due to isolation.
There are currently more than 1,600 active cases, with 20 people being treated in Noble's Hospital.
It comes as two more deaths with the virus were recorded.
An ongoing review of death certificates as part of the weekly public health surveillance report showed that both people died in March.
The report said case numbers, which peaked at 2,028 on 23 March, had fallen across all age groups over the past week.
'Regular reviews'
A spokeswoman for Manx Care said the suspension of visiting extended to Ramsey and District Cottage Hospital, Noble's Hospital and Manannan Court, which is on the Noble's site.
Visiting would be allowed only in exceptional circumstances, including end of life, she added.
The ban is in place for an "initial period" of two weeks, but does not include care homes and sheltered accommodation at this stage.
A dedicated Covid ward, with a capacity of 15 beds, was reopened on 11 March following a sustained rise in community spread of the virus, which put pressure on hospital resources.
Social distancing and the compulsory wearing of face masks was also reintroduced at all health care sites a week later.
Manx Care CEO Teresa Cope said: "We understand that changes to the visitor policy can be difficult for patients, friends and family members.
"We will be regularly reviewing the situation to ensure we continue to work to protect our patients, colleagues and our community."
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk