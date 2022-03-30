Manx Care workers in pay dispute to be balloted over strike action
- Published
More than 2,000 Isle of Man health workers will be balloted over whether to take strike action after pay talks with unions stalled.
Debbie Halsall of Unite said it follows the "resounding" rejection of a 4% pay rise proposed by Manx Care.
Seven unions involved in the talks said they would hold the collective ballot after the health provider failed to make a further offer.
Manx Care has been been asked for a response.
A range of staff roles including nurses, support workers and radiographers are represented in the ongoing negotiations, which cover all Manx Care employees on Manx Pay Terms and Conditions and Joint Negotiating Committee pay scales.
'Extremely disappointing'
Speaking on behalf of all seven unions, Ms Halsall said arbitration had also now begun after a majority of members had chosen to reject the proposed rise for the 2021-2022 financial year, with responses ranging from between 59% and 79% in opposition to the offer.
That included the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), which previously said it would continue to "fight for fair pay" after 77% of its members rejected the deal.
Ms Halsall said it was "extremely disappointing" that the Treasury would not fund a higher increase, and members of all seven unions would now collectively be asked to consider strike or action short of strike. A date for the ballot has not been set.
Manx Care previously said its offer would see Manx workers given a better deal than counterparts in England, and Tynwald recently approved £2.4m of additional Treasury funding to cover the proposed rise.
Health Minister Lawrie Hooper has cautioned that a higher pay award would have a "significant" impact and could see some services cut.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk