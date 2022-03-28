Covid: Isolation payments for positive cases to end
Payments for people on the Isle of Man who isolate due to a positive Covid test are to be scrapped from 1 April.
The number of days a person can self-certify themselves as sick without a doctor's note will also be changed, reducing from 21 days to 14.
It coincides with the lifting of the legal requirement to isolate after a positive result.
Despite the changes, Manx Care said precautions at its sites, including face coverings, will remain in place.
Payments of £300 to those given a legal direction to self-isolate were introduced in January following a sharp rise in cases as a result of the Omicron variant.
The lump sum replaced a £230 incapacity benefit weekly payment, increased from the usual £86 payment as a result of the pandemic, which was paid for the first 14 days of absence from work.
From Friday, anyone who is unable to work will only be able to claim the basic sum, which will increase to £89.25 from 11 April.
Although all remaining restrictions are due to be lifted on Friday, face masks and social distancing will still be required at all health and social care settings.
Visitors to all Manx Care sites will also be asked to test themselves 45 minutes before arriving.
CEO Teresa Cope said, while the health care provider was working "closely" with the government on the management of Covid, it was "imperative" the measures were kept in place for the time being.
There are currently 1,666 active cases of the virus on the island, with 10 people receiving treatment in Noble's Hospital.
