Isle of Man marine carbon study could help net-zero emissions bid
- Published
A study of marine carbon stores in Manx waters could contribute significantly to the island's bid to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, a scientist said.
The year-long survey will build a detailed picture of blue carbon stores in the seas around the island.
The National Oceanography Centre's Claire Evans said the small size of the island compared to its territorial waters was a key factor.
About 85% of the island's territory is its surrounding seas.
Originally from Laxey, Dr Evans said that was "disproportionately large" compared to other countries, meaning the project had "the potential to make a very significant contribution" in identifying ways of offsetting the island's carbon emissions.
The joint project is being run by the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) alongside the Southampton-based National Oceanography Centre and Swansea University.
PHD student Hannah Muir said it would be the first time scientists have tried to "quantify how much carbon's there and how much is actually being taken up by the various different habitats on the coastline".
The results could be influential by acting as a "direct link" between science-based policy making and decisions made "at a much bigger level for the Isle of Man".
A variety of technologies are being used, including drones using spectral imagery, to build a picture of the 3970 sq km (1533 sq-mile) area.
Marine scientist with DEFA Rowan Henthorn said the initiative was about exploring how to manage and protect the marine environment so that it could "protect and look after us".
However, she added that blue carbon was "not a silver bullet solution for climate change" and there was a need to "rapidly decarbonise our society as well as exploring these nature-based solutions".
