Cash support to help Manx hospitality recruit staff for summer
Cafes, bars, B&Bs and hotels on the Isle of Man are to be offered financial support to help them recruit seasonal staff for the summer months.
All hospitality businesses will be offered grants of £1,000 to support workers relocating to the island.
A shortage of workers in the sector had been blamed on the impact of Covid and Brexit on recruitment.
Enterprise Minister Alex Allinson said the scheme would help fill vacancies over the "impending busy period".
Under the Hospitality and Tourism Worker Incentive, grants of £500 would be paid to businesses one month after the worker has started, with the remaining funds handed over after another five months.
The job must meet the minimum salary requirement of £20,000 and, with the exception of Manx students, workers must not have been Isle of Man taxpayers for the previous six years.
There is no cap on the number of employees that support can be applied for under the scheme, which is designed to help small and medium firms fill vacancies ahead of the tourism season.
While businesses would be encouraged to use the funds to help cover the cost of new employees relocating to the island, or help with a accommodation costs, the use of the money would be at the firm's "discretion".
Dr Allinson said it was being introduced "in tandem" with the relaxation of visa rules for seasonal workers.
He said the forthcoming TT and general summer holiday season would put increased demand on firms, many of which "have already indicated that they are experiencing challenges when recruiting for individuals" for the period.
