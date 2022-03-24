Isle of Man hit-and-run: Three suspects released on bail
- Published
Three people arrested in connection with the death of a 73-year-old woman in a hit-and-run on the Isle of Man have been released on bail.
Carolyn Buchan died after being struck on Marathon Avenue on Sunday.
The trio were arrested on suspicion causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene.
Det Ch Insp Mark Newey said it did "not mean the investigation is over" and the suspects were required to report back to police headquarters in late June.
He said the suspects had been bailed only because police were governed by law regarding how long people can be held without charge.
Isle of Man Constabulary has declined to disclose the gender or ages of those arrested and has not specified what kind of vehicle was involved.
The detective added: "This investigation is very complex and has numerous lines of protracted enquiries that will take longer than we are allowed to keep the suspects in custody."
He also echoed a previous appeal for anyone with information about the death to contact police.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk