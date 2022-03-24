Isle of Man matches UK's 5p per litre cut in fuel duty
- Published
Motorists on the Isle of Man will benefit from reduced prices at the pump after the government said it would follow the lead of the UK's chancellor.
Rishi Sunak on Wednesday cut fuel duty by 5p per litre for the next 12 months.
A VAT cut on household energy-saving measures will also be applied on the Isle of Man, said Treasury Minister David Ashford.
Other UK announcements, including National Insurance changes, will be considered by the Manx government.
This would form part of an ongoing review of the Manx tax system, said Mr Ashford.
The cut in fuel duty follows weeks of rapidly increasing petrol and diesel prices.
Changes to VAT and duties made in the UK are broadly mirrored on the Isle of Man under customs and revenue sharing agreements between Tynwald and Westminster.
The 5% reduction to zero VAT on energy-saving materials and heating equipment, which includes home installations like solar panels and heat pumps, is due to take effect in April.
It has been welcomed as "good news" by the chair of the Manx government's climate change transformation board Daphne Caine.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk