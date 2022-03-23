Isle of Man nurses reject 4% pay offer
A union of more than 700 nurses on the Isle of Man has rejected a 4% pay offer made by Manx Care.
In the Royal College of Nursing's (RCN) ballot more than 75% of members who voted chose to refuse the deal from the island's health service operator.
The RCN's Carmel O'Boyle said "the fight for fair pay continues" as staff remain "overworked and underpaid".
A group of health unions has been in talks with Manx Care since May last year when an initial 1% offer was made.
Turnout for the ballot was 71%, with 77% opting to reject the pay deal for the 2021 to 2022 financial year, while 23% said they would accept the award.
The union had previously called for a 15% rise and a one-off payment for its members.
'Immense contribution'
The ballot result has been shared with Prospect and Unite, who are also negotiating with Manx Care, an RCN spokesman said, with a joint response to be outlined "in the coming weeks and days".
Ms O'Boyle, who is chair of the union's North West Regional Board, said nurses were not looking for a "Covid reward" but wanted "recognition of their skill, expertise, and immense contribution".
"The Isle of Man has huge potential to make itself attractive for nursing and other healthcare staff to go a to work, however the pay and conditions are a huge barrier to this", she added.
Last month as Tynwald approved an extra £10m to cover a Manx Care overspend, Health Minister Lawrie Hooper warned if the 4% deal was not accepted the impact would be "significant in the next financial year and beyond".
The RCN has confirmed that separate talks over pay for 2022 to 2023 have begun.
