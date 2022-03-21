Isle of Man family makes plea for answers after fatal hit-and-run
- Published
The family of a 73-year-old woman killed in a fatal hit-and-run on the Isle of Man have appealed for the driver involved to come forward.
Carolyn Buchan died after being struck by a car on Marathon Avenue in Douglas in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Her daughters, Jane Ashworth and Debbie Corkhill, said they wanted "answers over what happened to our mum".
They said their mother was an "absolute angel" and the family had been left "heartbroken" by her death.
Carolyn was "only seconds away" from her home on the street and "didn't deserve" what happened to her, they added.
'Kind and loving'
Detective Chief Inspector Mark Newey echoed their direct appeal and called on the person who left Carolyn "lying in the road without any help or assistance" to come forward to any police station.
"The Isle of Man is a relatively small place and a lot of people know each other. I find it difficult to believe that whoever is responsible for this is the only person who knows their involvement", he added.
Police have also renewed their appeal for anyone who has seen a recently damaged vehicle to get in touch.
In a statement, Ms Buchan's family said they said their "kind and loving" mum had volunteered at an Isle of Man Hospice charity shop following the death of their father from cancer, and "loved and lived" for her grandchildren.
Appealing to the driver of the vehicle, they said: "For whatever reason you didn't stop, we are not interested as to those reasons why. We just want you to come forward now so we can have answers to what exactly happened to our mum."
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk