Third Isle of Man school sends pupils home amid staff absences
Pupils at a third high school on the Isle of Man have been told to learn from home due to staff being off sick.
More than 170 Year 9 students at St Ninian's lower school, in Onchan, were told not to attend on Monday.
It follows similar disruption caused by Covid isolation and winter illnesses at two other secondary schools.
Head teacher Chris Coole said he had "little option" but to ask students to stay at home after more teachers called in sick over the weekend.
Online learning will be provided for the students.
Mr Coole said: "We tried everything to avoid this scenario but with the volume of teaching and support staff currently absent and all other contingencies fully utilised, there was no alternative."
In a letter to parents, he said the situation would be assessed again later, when any alternative arrangements for the rest of the week would be made.
There are currently 1,749 cases of Covid on the island, with ten people receiving treatment in hospital.
