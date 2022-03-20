Woman, 73, killed in Isle of Man hit-and-run crash
A 73-year-old woman has died in a hit-and-run in Douglas on Isle of Man.
The woman was struck in Marathon Avenue during the early hours of Sunday and the driver failed to stop, the Isle of Man Constabulary said.
The woman died at the scene and her body was discovered in the road shortly after 07:00 GMT.
Police said the driver of the vehicle would have been aware of the collision and appealed for them to "do the right thing and come forward".
Roads around the area were closed for several hours following the discovery as investigations continued.
'Do the right thing'
A spokesman for the Isle of Man Constabulary said: "We are appealing directly to the conscience of the driver of the vehicle involved in this incident, who would have known that they had collided with with the victim, to do the right thing and come forward and present themselves at Police HQ, Douglas, without further delay."
Anyone that was in the surrounding area that may have seen a vehicle exiting the road between 01:00 and 07:30 has been asked to contact police.
The Manx force has also appealed to the public to get in touch if they have noticed a vehicle in their area that has sustained fresh damage which could indicate that it has been involved in a collision.
