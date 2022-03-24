Recycling rates on Isle of Man far behind UK, says councillor
The rate of recycling in the Isle of Man's capital is "far behind" the UK average, a Douglas councillor has said.
The town's kerbside rate currently stands at about 7%, rising to 18% when civic amenity site waste is included, compared to 45% in England.
Councillor Falk Horning said the forthcoming scrapping of weekly black bin collections was designed to improve the situation.
From September, general waste will be collected on a fortnightly basis.
Mr Horning said the overhaul would make it a "bit less convenient for people to just throw everything in the black bin".
As well as alternating wheelie bin and recycling services, the council is also introducing garden waste collections and placing a ban on households buying a second wheelie bin.
The changes, which will save the local authority about £25,000 annually, were designed to increase the volume of waste recycled in Douglas, Mr Horning said.
He said recycling was "already quite convenient" in the town, but "throwing stuff in the black bin is just far too easy at the moment".
