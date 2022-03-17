Manx Chamber of Commerce calls for action on childcare shortage
The Isle of Man's Chamber of Commerce is calling on the government to make "critical decisions" over a shortage of childcare spaces.
A survey by the business lobby found parents were struggling with the cost and availability of daytime care.
Chamber president Kristan McDonald said the lack of spaces was having a "real impact on families and the economy".
In response, the government has outlined a draft childcare strategy focused on improving provision.
It examines issues including staff shortages, lack of provision for children under two, and inadequate support for children with special educational needs.
The chamber's survey was carried out of behalf of the government's Child Care Strategy Working Group (CSWG), and the results were used to compile the draft strategy.
It found cost was a barrier to almost 46% of parents, while 12% said a lack of available places was hindering them, rising to 18% for the under-two age group.
There are currently about 2,000 childcare spaces available, met through a mixture of day care and childminding.
Equal access
Mr McDonald said 522 participants took part in the poll, which indicated "the strength of feeling among working parents and employers" on the issue.
The lobby group would continue to work with the CSWG as the strategy progresses, he added.
Education Minster Julie Edge said the strategy aimed to give all children equal access to "high quality early education" and give professionals in the area "a clear vision for the future".
Improvements planned for the next three years include a new standards framework and an inspections regime, with further investigations on shared parental leave and increasing pre-school credits also mooted.
The document was drafted after a Tynwald committee highlighted social and economic issues relating to the inadequacy of provision and will be put out for consultation before being debated in July.
