Isle of Man TT: Tourist pop-up village plan approved
Plans to expand a pop-up village providing accommodation for visitors to the Isle of Man TT races have been given the go-ahead.
Duke Marketing had applied to provide 168 cabins on the former site of the island's prison near to the grandstand in Douglas between 27 May and 12 June.
The races are due to return after a two-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The cabins will also be provided during the Manx Grand Prix in August.
The plans had been submitted by the Department for Enterprise, which runs the event, on behalf of the firm.
Accommodation on the site on Victoria Road was first provided to TT visitors in 2019 but Duke Marketing said an expansion from 100 to 168 was needed this year due to demand.
Chief Executive Peter Duke previously said the location of the temporary village was a draw for those who wanted to be close to the main hub of the races.
Planners have also approved the erection of 150 bell tents during the TT period on the playing fields at Ballakermeen High School, in Douglas, for a four-year period.
