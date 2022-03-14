Ukraine: Isle of Man families urged to host refugees
- Published
People on the Isle of Man have been asked to consider opening up their homes to Ukrainian refugees as millions flee the war-torn country.
Cabinet Office Minister Kate Lord-Brennan said the island would mirror UK plans to allow families to host people displaced by the Russian invasion.
Tens of thousands are expected to apply under the new UK visa scheme.
Ms Lord-Brennan said while it was the "preferred way to proceed" alternatives were also being considered.
The island has already donated £500,000 to the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal and imposed sanctions against Russian-linked individuals and firms.
Ms Lord-Brennan said people should now consider welcoming Ukrainian people into their homes while the UK plans were finalised.
'Humanitarian help'
She said: "This is an initial step while we await further information from the UK and determine how best we can support the community to offer a safe haven to those fleeing the conflict.
"Mirroring the UK pathway should be the preferred way to proceed, but we do not want process to get in the way of the generous offers of support from our community.
"We are actively considering alternatives."
Ukrainians who have island-based family links are already eligible to apply for a free visa to come to the island.
The plans have been welcomed by One World Centre Isle of Man, which recently raised £18,500 for the emergency committee appeal, as "good news and a great step forward".
Spokeswoman Wendy Shimmin said it was "clear that more humanitarian help is needed".
However, she said those keen to help should "carefully consider what it means to welcome someone into their home for an indefinite period".
"It is important to provide stability for these families so it's likely that the commitment will need to be for at least six months in the first instance," she added.
