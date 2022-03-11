Covid: Dedicated Manx hospital ward to reopen as cases rise
- Published
A dedicated Covid ward is to be reopened at Nobles's Hospital as a surge in cases continues to heap pressure on resources.
Manx Care said staff absences due to isolation and illness were "affecting the normal running of the hospital".
There are currently 1,070 active cases of the virus on the island, with eight people being treated in hospital.
All non-ward based clinically registered staff have also been asked to work extra shifts as a result.
Outpatient clinics and elective surgery would continue, but non-essential training has been cancelled to ensure staff are free to work shifts if possible, the spokesman added.
As a result of the current wave, which has seen more than 1,000 new cases reported over the past week, social distancing and the compulsory wearing of face mask was re-introduced for some health workers earlier this week.
Chief executive Teresa Cope said it was hoped the position would be "temporary" and the organisation would be "reviewing the situation regularly and updating the public with any changes".
"Living with Covid means just that, figures will fluctuate but we need to protect our patients and staff while ensuring essential services continue to run," she added.
